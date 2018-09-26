Levy sacked by Anorthosis

Israeli manager Ronny Levy has became the second first division manager to be sacked after Apoel’s Bruno Baltazar, when Anorthosis’ top brass decided that results in the championship so far were far from satisfactory.

Anorthosis collected five points and scored just twice in their first four games. They lost to AEL and drew against Alki and Pafos FC. Their only win so far came against Doxa Katokopias on the opening day of the season.

Levy joined in October 2016, and despite Anorthosis’ financial problems that significantly limited their budget, he managed to steer his team to a European place in his second season at the club.

This was considered a major achievement by the board and his contract was renewed in the summer allegedly beating off interest from the Israeli Football Association for the position of national coach.

It was believed that with his stewardship and a few shrewd signings, Anorthosis would be challenging for the championship this season.

This was Levy’s second stint as manager having served the club between September 2011 and April 2012 .