One-eyed dog shot with pellets finds new home in Russia

A dog that was found shot in the Cap Saint George area of Peyia in May and lost an eye after more than 60 pellets were found in his head has been rehomed in Russia.

Nelson’s plight and its happy outcome is being highlighted to promote awareness about animal welfare and the work of Paphos-based charity Paphiakos and CCP animal welfare, said the facility’s media coordinator, Oana Simion-Bodnaras.

A second dog, a family pet, was also injured a couple of weeks later when more than 40 pellets were removed from its body.

According to police, Nelson was shot around May 18, 2018, and X-rays revealed he had more than 60 pellets in his head, shot from a relatively short range. He lost an eye in the incident.

He was discovered scared and wounded, down an open manhole and was rescued by members of the fire brigade.

“He is such a lovely dog and after relentless networking and sharing on social media, Nelson’s story got all the way to Russia and a lovely family saw him and were touched by his story and decided that they would like to become Nelson’s ‘forever after’,” said Simion-Bodnaras.

The lucky dog made his journey to Russia around six weeks ago and his new owners have kept the charity informed of his progress.

She said that this dog’s positive outcome was only made possible by the staff of Cap St. George, rescuer Christina Chorlton, and the work carried out by a team of dedicated volunteers from Russia, who spend a lot of time to find perfect homes for the dogs

“We pass on our gratitude to all of them.”

The charity operates the oldest animal shelter in Cyprus and the Paphos shelter is home to around 150 donkey and horses, around 500 dogs and 700 or so cats and kittens.

The organisation was initially founded in 1982 as the Cyprus Cat Protection (CCP) and Animal Welfare, and provided shelter for stray cats and dogs.

In 1994 it changed to Paphiakos and CCP Animal Welfare with the aim of promoting and improving animal welfare throughout Cyprus.

Since then, it has grown to provide a veterinary clinic, free rescue and 24-hour emergency service, an information and complaints centre, shelter, boarding, rehoming and a successful pet travel service.

Bodnaras said that food donations are always welcome and should be taken to the Paphos shelter or reception centre in Kato Paphos, and collection of large quantities can be arranged.

