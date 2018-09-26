Plant of the week: Plant used to treat war wounds now linked to alopecia

Name: Sicklewort (Ajuga Reptans)

Otherwise known as: Carpetweed, Blue Bugle

Habitat: A perennial member of the Labiateae family growing up to 15cm in moist woodland. It is native to Europe and the Caucasus region. The plant has a creeping rhizome forming tender stems with lancelote, serated leaves that terminate in spikes of purple flowers.

What does it do: It was very popular throughout medieaval Europe especially in the treatment of war wounds. Gerard refers said ‘it is put in drinkes for woundes that is the cause why some doe commonly state that he that hath it will scarce forgoe the chirugeon (surgeon)’. His fellow herbalist and physician, Culpeper suggests ‘Many times such as they that are given to the drinking and are troubled by strange fancies, strange sights in the darkness, and voices (DTs)… Those I have known have been cured by taking only two spoons of the syrup of Sicklewort after supper two hours, when to go to bed’. He goes on to say; ‘that it dissolveth the congealed blood in those that are inwardly bruised by fall or otherwise; is very effectual for any inward wounds, thrusts or stabs to the body or bowels’.

The early herbalists believed it would cure gangrene, sores, dislocations, fistulas, swollen livers, and hives and baldness. It contains a remarkable number of compounds for such an insignificant plant: iridoids, glycocides, anthroquinines, phenols, mono and triterpenes.

In the 20th century it was used in the Victorian sanitoriums to treat tuberculosis and haemorrhages. Now that it is known to be toxic it is rarely used, although some drug companies are investing in its research because they believe that the glycoside compound has proven to restore hair loss in cases of alopecia.