Akinci meets Mogherini in New York

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini discussed the Cyprus problem on Wednesday during a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Reports said Akinci informed the EU diplomat of the Turkish Cypriot side’s determination to resolve the Cyprus problem, as well their concerns and expectations.

The Turkish Cypriot leader told Mogherini that the EU must play a more constructive role in the reunification talks, according to reports.

Akinci and Mogherini also discussed EU relations with the Turkish Cypriot community.

Akinci is scheduled to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.