Akinci meets Mogherini in New York

September 27th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, Divided Island 0 comments

Akinci meets Mogherini in New York

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini discussed the Cyprus problem on Wednesday during a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Reports said Akinci informed the EU diplomat of the Turkish Cypriot side’s determination to resolve the Cyprus problem, as well their concerns and expectations.

The Turkish Cypriot leader told Mogherini that the EU must play a more constructive role in the reunification talks, according to reports.

Akinci and Mogherini also discussed EU relations with the Turkish Cypriot community.

Akinci is scheduled to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close