Alice Envisions the Future – AI Bootcamp Athens

Five Senior School girls from Years 10 and 11 in The Junior and Senior School were among those chosen to attend a Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for girls, a STEM event, in Athens at the end of the summer break.

They were selected out of many applicants following a rigorous selection process and represented Cyprus with three other girls. They were amongst 160 girls from 16 countries in Central and Eastern Europe plus teachers and principals. They had the opportunity to learn new skills such as programming BOTS, learning how to make robots and using a variety of Microsoft applications. They also heard inspirational presentations from women with key leadership roles in the technology industry, not least the sector of A.I. As the world around us changes it is imperative that we prepare our young people to enter it equipped with the necessary skills to succeed. This event will have a lasting impact on all the students involved.

Photographs of the event can be found on the school’s Facebook page and also on the Microsoft Facebook page. Below is also a link to the event’s official video clip and other clips of the various workshops. One of our students Lara was also interviewed for Greek television and we have included the link to Rise.gr.

Alice Envisions the Future 2018 – Day 2 Recap From AI for Social Good to playing with Minecraft and building finger sensors in Hacking STEM sessions, it was a full and incredible day for our Alices. We can’t wait for tomorrow! ^.^#MakeWhatsNext #IamAlice #GirlsInSTEM #MicrosoftEDU Posted by Microsoft A.I. Bootcamps on Tuesday, 28 August 2018

