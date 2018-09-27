Casino sees more than 175,000 visitors since June

Cyprus Casinos ‘C2, the island’s first licensed casino in Limassol has seen more than 175,000 individual guests and 13,000 registered members of the C2 Rewards Club loyalty programme, since it opened its doors to the public on June 28, operators Melco said on Thursday.

The milestone was marked at a special ceremony attended by the finance minister, the mayor of Limassol and the business community of Cyprus.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos said that C2 had become a “must-see destination for locals and tourists alike” and that “the three months of operation of C2 had exceeded expectations.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades referred to the significant income for the state and said he hoped that in two or three years from now, the inauguration of the main resort would be taking place.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said C2 was the first major step towards the implementation of Melco’s main project, the establishment of Europe’s biggest integrated casino resort, “City of Dreams Mediterranean”, scheduled to open its doors in 2021.

“Limassol is the business and financial centre of Cyprus and the city is ready to welcome such an investment,” he said.

Comprising 4,600m² inclusive of a 1,300m² gaming area, Cyprus Casinos features 33 Table Games and 258 Slot Machines, the Salon Prive VIP gaming area, the Columbia Bistro restaurant and two bars. C2 also offers a loyalty programme, the C2 Rewards Club to its members. Currently, more than 600 persons are employed at the casino, the vast majority of whom are Cypriot citizens.

The casino operates on a 24/7 basis and guests must be 21 years of age and above to enter. There is no fee to enter.

More information about C2 is available on the website www.cypruscasinos.com