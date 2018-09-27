CTO says ready for new digital era in tourism

The Cyprus Tourism Organisation (CTO) on Thursday said it was ready to address the challenges of the new digital era, in a collaborative economy and online platforms for sharing and disseminating information.

In its message to mark the World Tourism Day – September 27 – which this year is dedicated to tourism and the digital transformation, the CTO said that over the last few years, it implemented modern digital marketing methods, aiming at strengthening communication channels with the tourist community and the wider industry.

The revolution of digital technology in air travel, holiday booking and online destination surveys among other things, has overturned the traditional patterns of operation of tourism businesses and consumer behaviour, creating a completely new and ever-changing competitive environment in which Cyprus is called not only to function but also to consolidate itself, it said.

The CTO said that it is utilising “alternative digital communication channels to achieve targeted marketing, promotion, and advertising efforts across a plethora of markets with excellent results.”

The utilisation of these channels, it said, ensures balanced coverage of targeted audiences within the geographical areas where the organisation would like to promote Cyprus’ tourist product.

Through careful planning of these actions, the organisation said it has succeeded in strengthening Cyprus’ penetration in international markets and as a result maximizing the potential positive results for the country. “The extraordinary results and performances of recent years are a perfect proof of this,” it said.

It added that its active participation in an open dialogue with all those interested in Cyprus’ tourism has increased the interest of the tourist community by shaping and highlighting a single identity for the island as a tourist destination.

It also said a combination of digital marketing actions is the trigger for the digital transformation of the CTO “to serve the needs of the entire tourism industry of the country for effective access to targeted markets.” The contribution of all to achieving these goals would allow for synergies which would result in the strengthening of the image of Cyprus as a tourist destination on a global level, it said.