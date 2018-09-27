Driver stopped more than ten times over the limit

A 34-year-old resident of Famagusta was stopped by police on Wednesday evening with an alcohol level more than ten times the limit.

He was stopped at around 5pm on Protaras Avenue in Paralimni, when under circumstances being investigated by the police, he crashed into a car driven by a 33-year-old.

Both cars were damaged in the incident but neither driver was injured.

An alcotest on the 34-year-old showed a level of 135μg instead of the allowed 9μg for a new driver. A final reading showed the level to be 120μg. He was driving on a learner’s licence.

He was arrested and taken to Paralimni police station while police continued their inquiries.