Driver stopped more than ten times over the limit

September 27th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Driver stopped more than ten times over the limit

A 34-year-old resident of Famagusta was stopped by police on Wednesday evening with an alcohol level more than ten times the limit.

He was stopped at around 5pm on Protaras Avenue in Paralimni, when under circumstances being investigated by the police, he crashed into a car driven by a 33-year-old.

Both cars were damaged in the incident but neither driver was injured.

An alcotest on the 34-year-old showed a level of 135μg instead of the allowed 9μg for a new driver. A final reading showed the level to be 120μg. He was driving on a learner’s licence.

He was arrested and taken to Paralimni police station while police continued their inquiries.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close