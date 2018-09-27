ECB starts buying Cypriot bonds after ratings upgrade

September 27th, 2018 Business, Cyprus, featured 0 comments

ECB starts buying Cypriot bonds after ratings upgrade

The European Central Bank

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it had restarted buying Cypriot bonds under its stimulus programme after an upgrade to the country’s credit rating, and pledged to make up slowly for its 2-1/2-year exclusion from ECB buying.

“The Eurosystem has…re-started purchases of Cypriot government bonds (today, with settlement in October 2018),” the ECB said in a statement.

“The Eurosystem’s pace of purchase in Cypriot government bonds will take the specific market liquidity situation of the Cypriot government bond market into account in calibrating a gradual and measured increase in Eurosystem holdings towards Cyprus’ share in the ECB capital key,” it added.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close