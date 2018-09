Facebook users from around the world have been complaining since Wednesday afternoon that they are unable to post anything on their Facebook business pages. The Cyprus Mail page has been similarly affected.

It is not known how many users are affected.

The problem was temporarily fixed last night but it reappeared after a couple of hours. Again it seemed fixed by early Thursday although it is not certain it won’t continue.

Facebook have yet to make an announcement on this issue.

https://downdetector.com/status/facebook