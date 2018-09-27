‘Fear of flying’ seminar to be held in Larnaca  

A special seminar for people with a fear of flying will be held in Larnaca in November, it was announced on Thursday.

The seminar is being organised by the Mediterranean Air Safety Foundation with the support and cooperation of Cobalt Air on November 3.

According to CNA, citing international statistics, aerophobia affects to a different degree more than 20 per cent of travellers and around 7 per cent of people do not travel at all by air due to their fear.

It is estimated that over 80 per cent of people participating in such seminars manage to eliminate or significantly reduce their phobia.

During the November seminar, there will be presentations by special psychologists, pilots and other staff who have received special training from organisation abroad.

Part of the workshop will be a half hours flight on a Cobalt Airbus.

The total cost of participation is €80, which includes attendance at the seminar, informative material, meals, transfer to and from the airport and the flight.

For people who participated in previous Seminars the price is €40, and for those who want to bring another person as support, the second person will pay €40.

For information visit www.aerofobiacy.com, email [email protected] or call 99676354