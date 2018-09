The foreign ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt met in New York on Thursday to prepare for the upcoming trilateral summit of the heads of state of their respective nations.

Nicos Christodoulides, Nikos Kotzias and Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry reportedly discussed energy issues and broader cooperation in the southeast Mediterranean.

The three-way meeting of the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt is to be held in Crete on October 10.