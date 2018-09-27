Germany awarded the right to host Euro 2024

Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin unveils the host nation for Euro 2024 during the announcement

Germany will host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament after beating Turkey in a two-horse contest on Thursday.

Germany, which previously staged the event as West Germany in 1988, won the vote among 17 members of UEFA’s executive committee.

The decision, announced by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, was a bitter disappointment for Turkey who also failed with bids to host the 2008, 2012 and 2016 tournaments.

“The procedure was transparent, the vote was democratic. Every democratic decision is the right decision,” Ceferin said.

“We have amazing stadiums, fans who love football, first and foremost we have people who love celebrating with other Europeans,” said former Germany captain Philipp Lahm, an ambassador for the German bid.

“We will organise a huge football party in Germany.”

