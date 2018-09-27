Limassol Del Mar: remarkable construction progress as shown in the 3rd official timelapse video

Stepping above the ground is only a breath away. The fully licensed project, Limassol Del Mar, is about to complete the foundations of the building under the surface level. The latest timelapse video shows the remarkable construction progress done in the last two months.

The construction works continue as planned and in a very short period of time, the project will start to “grow” as expected, with floors being added in a fast pace.

Limassol Del Mar’s Project Manager, Mr Achilleas Achilleos, explained that the main volume of construction works, for big developments such as Limassol Del Mar, is spent on laying and supporting the foundations underground, in order to meet all the international safety standards and stability requirements.

Based on the construction timeframe, phase one will be completed for delivery within 2019, followed up by phase two in 2020, with the delivery time schedule becoming a luring advantage for buyers and a record for the Cypriot market.

The multi-award winning Limassol Del Mar is a world-class development, in the ultra-desirable coastal Limassol, with an unobstructed sea view from all the apartments. This landmark development consists of luxury residences, five star facilities and services as well as high-end shops and restaurants.

*Timelapse Video: The latest construction process recording

https://youtu.be/W1v-fOm-ZyY

