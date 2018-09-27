Louis Hotels celebrates World Tourism Day

Louis Hotels, a member of the Louis Group and one of the top hotel companies in the Mediterranean, is celebrating World Tourism Day 2018. This day is celebrated every year on the 27th of September and Louis Hotels will honor world tourism this year in a very special way. 2018 celebrations are focused on cultural heritage and Louis Hotels have aligned their activities with this year’s theme.

Various events and activities will take place in all Louis Hotels, both in Cyprus and Greece. Traditional-themed nights which will include local food, drinks and folk dancing will be organized on the 27th of September. These activities will also include the display of a relevant video. The atmosphere of the entire event will give tourists the opportunity to experience an evening with local traditions.

All the hotel visitors will be given commemorative postcards which will be specifically designed for World Tourism Day, featuring local elements for each of the hotels in Cyprus and Greece. Through these activities, Louis Hotels aims to promote the cultural heritage of the cities where its hotels are located, and tourists can keep the postcards as souvenirs.

At the same time, for World Tourism Day, Louis Hotels will host a selfie photo contest, through its social media and website. Three winners will be drawn, among those who will take a photo with a monument / landmark and upload it to their personal accounts on social networks with the hashtag #wtdlouishotels. Three winners will win a 7-day all-inclusive stay for two people at the brand new addition to Louis Hotels, the “Louis Paphos Breeze” in Cyprus. In order to enter the contest, you must upload your photo on any social network until October 1st. The draw will take place on Tuesday 2nd of October.

The Chief Sales & Marketing Manager of Louis Hotels, Mrs. Popi Tanta commented that: “It is with great pleasure that we are celebrating World Tourism Day at Louis Hotels and we aim to establish it as an annual event. We hope that all our guests will have fun whilst learning about the traditions and heritage of the location of each hotel”.

Through these actions, Louis Hotels gives the opportunity to the hotels’ residents as well as others to participate in an original and interactive contest in order to celebrate World Tourism Day. The tourism industry has been a major growth factor for the Cypriot and Greek economy, and it is important to be promoted through such initiatives that strengthen the industry’s status.