Paphos joins in world’s biggest coffee morning on Friday

By Bejay Browne

People in Paphos will join those all over the UK by hosting their own coffee mornings or attending them on Friday, and donations are being made to Macmillan and other cancer charities.

Last year alone the total raised in the UK was over £27 million

In Paphos, supporters are organising charity events for Macmillan and other local charities that support cancer patients and their families by participating in the ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.’

The initiative started in the UK and raises funds for Macmillan a charity founded in 1911. It has since has grown to be the UK’s leading source of cancer support, helping more and more people living with cancer.

A number of Paphos events are also raising funds for local charities and include, the Paphos Cancer Patients Support Group- CPSG- and the district’s two hospices.

CPSG- was established to provide financial support for Pasykaf, and helps to provide numerous services for cancer patients and their families including free home care nursing – similar to Macmillan nurses in the UK- psychological support, welfare advice, volunteer service, travel to the oncology centre in Nicosia and a free helpline.

A coffee morning in aid of the CPSG will be held at Mike’s coffee and snack bar in Anarita on Friday from 10am to 12 noon, organised by the Anarita Ladies Circle. There will be drinks, cakes, raffles and stalls and tickets are priced at €4.

In Peyia, RSS Logistics will hold their annual charity coffee morning, which this year is raising funds for the Friend’s Hospice in Paphos.

The facility opened in 2006 and has treated well over 1,000 patients offering free palliative and respite care. It is housed in a dedicated six-bed wing at St George’s Polyclinic in Paphos.

Organised by Andrea Thorne and Heather Wright, the pair said they wanted to donate the money locally and chose the charity for the work they undertake.

The event will run between 10am to 3pm outside the front of RSS office and will include coffee, tea, all sorts of other beverages and a large selection of home-made cakes.

“These have been kindly made and donated by our friends, customers and supporters and include custard tarts, chocolate cop muffins, carrot cake, fruit cake. Coconut cake and more,” Wright said.

Cake is €2 a slice and drinks are priced the same.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive year, Paphos resident Therese MacKinnon,will organise her coffee morning at DT’S Sunset Bar opposite the Venus Beach Hotel on the Tomb of the Kings Road from 11am to 2pm, in support of Macmillan cancer support and Archangel Michael hospice in Mesa Chorio, the proceeds will be shared between the two, she said.

The St Michael hospice in Mesa Chorio opened in June 2015 and has nine rooms used for palliative and respite care, including two for children.

“I will provide tea and coffee free of charge and I’m hoping there will be lots of donated cakes and in return people will make a donation.”

Last year MacKinnon raised around €600 and is hoping to match that total.

Meraki market cafe in Paphos will also host an event for Archangel Michael Hospice that is suitable for vegans. Coffee, tea (herbal and decaf as well), freshly squeezed juices and smoothies will be available between 9am- 1pm.

“There will also be cake of course,” said owner Dave Metcalf

Sugar-free, vegan and gluten free will be available from Meraki and there will also be delicious options on offer from popular Paphos cafe Boo-tea-licious, which is well known for catering for gluten-free, dairy-free or vegan customers.

Similar fundraising coffee mornings will take place all over the world.

