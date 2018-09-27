Review Meraki Café, Paphos

If you are looking for somewhere new and healthy to try in Paphos, Meraki Cafe won’t disappoint.

Recently opened, it has already garnered an army of avid followers, and it’s not hard to see why. Many of us are looking for healthy options these days, and until now this was something sadly lacking in Paphos.

Set just off the busy coastal road in Chlorakas, there is both indoor and outdoor (shaded) seating and the hum of the passing traffic is not too bothersome. There is also plenty of parking close by.

Instead of the usual one vegan or gluten free option (if you’re lucky) this style of food and drink is the basis of the Meraki experience.

The menu is meat free and includes a twist on burgers and wraps, crunchy vitamin-packed salads, Buddha bowls, coffees, smoothies and milkshakes.

Open daily from 9am-5pm, this is a great café to meet for breakfast, brunch, lunch or a drink or healthy snack.

The interior is small but lovely and light, and wooden chairs and tables set off splashes of colour here and there, including a number of blue painted wooden chairs.

The menu is small, although it’s changed on a regular basis, using seasonal fruit and vegetables, however, the choices are enough and staff are helpful and will adapt dishes where they can.

There are special wraps made of spinach or beetroot for those not eating gluten or wheat and they are delicious.

The beetroot burger and kale and quinoa burgers are a speciality. Breakfast is served until 12pm and includes pancake stacks, delicious smoothie bowls made with açai or pitaya, fruit, nuts and granola, and cooked vegan breakfast. Sides and a children’s menu are also available.

The iced tumeric latte (€3), which initially tasted unusual, was delicious. Another speciality is the iced pink pitaya latte which contains dried dragon fruit, and looks and tastes superb.

Fresh made juices, all sorts of smoothies, milkshakes and the usual coffees are available alongside more unique offerings, such as beetroot latte.

A must to try is the Meraki infused filtered water jug, ask for the daily flavour infusion.

A variety of teas are also available, including a few garden herbal teas, such as rosehip and hibiscus,

Alcohol is also available, Tsangarides xinisteri (white) is a rather good house wine, available by the glass, as is local red and prosecco. Organic wine by the bottle, gin, vodka, keo beer and Edinburgh gin distillery liqueurs also make up the small, but adequate alcoholic beverages on offer.

Loosely translated, the Greek word Meraki means doing it with passion and that is certainly the experience here.

Meraki Cafe

Where: Griva Digeni 57, Shop 10 St George’s shopping mall, Chlorakas, Paphos

When: Open Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm

Contact: 26 221527

How much: House wine by the glass €4, infused filtered water jug €2, smoothies €4.95, Iced Tumeric Latte €3, iced pink pitaya latte €4.50