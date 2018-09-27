Second arrest after teacher cheated out of €117,000

A second suspect has been arrested in Paphos in connection with a case of defrauding a 63-year-old out of €117,000.

The police arrested a 35-year-old foreigner who admitted to accepting the victim’s money and paying it into the account of another person from the same country for whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

According to police they had initially arrested a 60-year-old who appeared to be involved in the case of extracting money under false pretences and threatening violence against a 63-year-old teacher, who is already being held on a seven-day remand order.

In his statement to police, the 60-year-old said it was not him who deposited the money. He was arrested after police followed a money trail.

The teacher handed over the money after making friends on social media with someone who later said he needed help, transferring the amount on two occasions.