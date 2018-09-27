Watch stolen in Paphos found in Estonia

Paphos police managed to track down in Estonia the thief of an expensive watch, which went missing at the town’s airport during passenger security checks, it was reported on Thursday.

The case was reported to police by the 47-year-old owner of the €1,800 watch, who had travelled to Crete on Wednesday.

After he boarded the aircraft, the man realized that he was not wearing his watch, which he had removed and placed in a basket during the security checks at the airport.

When he arrived in Crete, the man called police in Cyprus who went through security camera footage in a bid to find out what happened.

Officers determined that the perpetrator of the theft was a man from Estonia who was behind the 47-year-old at the security checks.

They notified Estonian authorities, which located the man when he arrived at his destination. He was searched and the watch was found in his possession.

The watch will be returned to its owner through Interpol and the Estonian will be placed on the list of people banned from entering Cyprus.