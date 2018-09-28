Anastasiades to meet with UN Secretary General on Friday

President Nicos Anastasiades is set to have a meeting on Friday with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, during which he is expected to convey his determination for the resumption of talks for the reunification of Cyprus.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am New York time (1430 GMT).

Replying to a question about the meeting, Anastasiades said: “We will convey our determination for the resumption of the dialogue and for the need to have such climate which will be far from any violations of the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, in order to avoid unwanted situations which would not lead to dialogue but to possible deadlock.”

President Anastasiades is expected to brief the press after his meeting with Guterres.

Later on, he will address the second Capital Link Forum.

He is to depart from New York on Saturday.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN-backed negotiations, aiming at reuniting the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield results. The latest talks under UN aegis took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.