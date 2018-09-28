Both sides say ready to open Dherynia crossing

THE Dherynia crossing will be ready for operations on Monday and the one at Lefka/Apliki within 10 days, authorities in the north said on Friday.

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Tufan Erhurman announced during a visit to the Dherynia crossing, that works are being completed and it will be ready to open on Monday from the north side. The one in Apliki will be ready in 10 days, he said, according to reports in the north.

He added that the decision for their opening was now up to the two leaders.

“The Turkish Cypriot side will not be the one to cause a delay in the opening,” Erhurman said.

“We have completed the technical works, the procedure from now on is up to the two leaders. I hope the political decision will not take long to follow,” he said.

The Greek Cypriot side too had announced it will be ready to open both Dherynia and Lefka crossings early in October.

While work at Dherynia has been completed, the Lefka crossing on the Republic’s side is expected to be ready by the end of the month as facilities to house officers carrying out identity checks have been completed and tarmac is being laid.

Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique, told the Cyprus News Agency, that neither of the two sides had informed them yet of their intention to open the crossings.

Siddique said that Unficyp was ready to facilitate the opening of the crossings in close cooperation with the two sides as soon as the necessary measures are taken for the safety of the public.

The opening of the two crossings was agreed by the two leaders as a confidence-building measure in 2015.