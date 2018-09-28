‘Chaotic healthcare policy is a mess’

By Elias Hazou

THE state’s healthcare policy was on Thursday branded “chaotic” and “a mess,” by lawmakers, prompting an angry response from the health minister.

In response, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou lashed out at the MPs for using healthcare as a means to grandstand to the cameras, after they trashed plans to expand the Limassol general hospital.

Ioannou said he was saddened by the remarks heard in parliament, where lawmakers described the hospital’s expansion as “chaotic.”

At the House health committee, MPs went a step further, asking how the national health scheme (Gesy) could possibly materialise in less than a year’s time when hospitals continue to face severe staff and equipment shortages.

The minister attributed ill intent to such “sweeping commentary, which failed to acknowledge the series of changes and reforms that were being rolled out and are aimed at restructuring the health sector.

“I hope that today’s discussion [in parliament] was no more than an unfortunate circumstance.”

Any concerns about healthcare, he added pointedly, could have been addressed to him personally during a parliamentary discussion scheduled for October 4, which he was due to attend.

“I am ready and willing to listen to well-intentioned criticism, but I shall not tolerate disparaging approaches toward the work being done in state hospitals, nor any attempt to undermine the planned autonomy of hospitals under Gesy.”

In parliament, MPs were discussing the problems plaguing the Limassol general hospital.

These included staff shortages in the nephrology clinic and the dialysis unit.

Akel MP Giorgos Georgiou said the hospital currently has 350 beds for patients, but needs around 800 beds to operate effectively.

“If, as we are told, Gesy is to be rolled out on June 1, 2019, then there is no way that this hospital expansion can happen by then,” he charged.

Akel’s Adamos Adamou asked how Gesy is at all feasible when, as he claimed, the majority of doctors will be opting out due to ongoing disagreements about their fees under the new regime.

Chiming in, Diko’s Pavlos Mylonas said it was “a joke” that on the one hand, there are the government’s grandiose plans to effectively enlarge the Limassol hospital by one-and-a-half times, and on the other the state is unable to address patients’ day-to-day issues.

Even ruling Disy piled on, with MP Efhymios Diplaros accusing the health ministry of dragging its feet.

He said the ministry had budgeted some €400,000 for a study to assess the cost of expanding the hospital.

Now, 10 months later, the study had yet to begin, obliging the government to re-insert the €400,000 funds into the new government budget for the year 2019.

Under the government roadmap, contributions for the national health scheme will begin being collected as of March 2019.

The first phase of the scheme is to be rolled out on June 1 of the same year. This concerns outpatient care provided by personal physicians, specialists, pharmacies and labs.

The scheme will come into full swing as of June 1, 2020 with inpatient care.