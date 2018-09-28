Five Egyptian fishermen released in north after being fined

The five Egyptian fishermen arrested last week by Turkish Cypriot authorities off the coast of Kormakitis have been released, and set off on Friday afternoon with their fishing boat from Kyrenia harbour to Limassol after each paying a €500 fine.

The crew were taken to court in Kyrenia where they had been detained since September 21 after the expiration of their second three-day remand and were ordered to each pay 3.500 Turkish liras (€500) as a fine.

The five-member crew were arrested while fishing on a Greek Cypriot fishing vessel some seven nautical miles off Kormakitis and were charged with entering Turkish Cypriot ‘national waters’ and for illegal fishing. Τhe boat, owned by the Greek Cypriot company Ta Psarokaika, was stopped in an area between Akamas and Kormakitis. Both the crew and the fishing boat were taken to Kyrenia.

They were released on Friday after their employer, Aristos Aristidou, paid their fines.

Aristidou told the Cyprus News Agency that Turkish Cypriot authorities allowed them to also take the vessel, under the condition that a fine could be issued for the vessel at a later stage.

The crew and the boat are expected to arrive at the old port of Limassol by Saturday noon.

The company had said the ship was in international waters between Akamas and Kormakitis.