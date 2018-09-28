Follow the trail to a natural kingdom

September is a month of change for both the seasons and nature. It is the perfect time to learn about nature’s secrets and observe the changes happening outside our doors. GS Ecophysics Ltd in the village of Vavla in Larnaca will help people get out in nature on Sunday and do some bird watching.

The Eco Tour, beginning at 4pm, will give us two hours of bird watching and the chance to collect wild seeds from nature. The organisers will first make sure that those taking part have pocket knives, paper bags, binoculars, vests and water, and then the day will begin with a 2km hike.

On the walk, participants will collect fennel seeds, azeroles and carobs and learn interesting information about the nutritional value of each one of them. They will observe nature’s signs that show how good the following winter will be.

Binoculars will need to be at the ready not to miss flocks of colourful bee-eaters, golden oriols, red-backed shrikes, blackcaps, kestrels and partridge families. After this wonderful sight, it will back to Ecophysis for a coffee and a healthy snack with fresh raw honey and anari cheese and cinnamon.

Participation fees for this adventure are €20 for adults and €12 for children from three to 12-years-old.

There are also special prices for families and groups of more than four people (mention this when you do make your booking). Also, if you have been on an Ecophysis tour before, you are entitled to a €5 gift voucher to be used to purchase products from the premises.

Eco Tour – Bird Watching

A nature trail hike and bird watching. September 30. G.S. Ecophysis Ltd, Vavla, Larnaca. 4pm-6pm. €12/20. Tel: 96-373013