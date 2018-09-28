Guterres to decide Cyprus talks future after meetings with involved parties

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will decide on the way forward in the Cyprus talks after he has met with all the involved parties and received the report of his envoy Jane Holl Lute, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday during a press conference in New York following his meeting with the UN chief.

Following a 20-minute meeting with Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Anastasiades said: “The Secretary General’s reaction was that the United Nations remains at the disposal of both sides, and he emphasised that once he has received Ms Lute’s report and has made all his contacts with the involved parties, he will decide on the next steps in coordination with both sides.”

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci is also set to meet separately with Guterres on Friday evening (early Saturday morning Cyprus time).

Ahead of his meeting with Guterres, Anastasiades said: “We will convey our determination for the resumption of the dialogue and for the need to have such climate which will be far from any violations of the Republic of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, in order to avoid unwanted situations which would not lead to dialogue but to possible deadlock.”

On Thursday, Anastasiades met with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, after speaking at the UN General Assembly.

Following his meeting with the P5, Anastasiades said: “We analysed our position and the current status of the Cyprus problem, and we reaffirmed our decisiveness to continue the dialogue.”

In his address to the General Assembly, the President said that he was concerned about the lapse of time since the last round of Cyprus talks.

He is to depart from New York on Saturday.

The latest talks under UN aegis took place in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

