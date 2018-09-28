News podcast: Will Estia scheme protect vulnerable homeowners?

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:
- Is the government’s Estia scheme to protect vulnerable defaulters fair, and fit for purpose? Apparently not;
- Women from Northern Ireland share their experience of peace building with women on both sides of the Cyprus divide
- St Paul’s Anglican cathedral celebrates its 125th anniversary
