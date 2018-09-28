No health issue from Yermasoyia stink, authorities say

The intense odour in the Yermsoyia valley is due to the transfer of quantities of anaerobic water from the Kouris reservoir and there is no public health issue, the municipality said on Friday.

In a statement, the municipality said that following numerous complaints about the smell, an on-site inspection by the water development department revealed that this was due to the transfer of quantities of anaerobic water from Kouris.

Groundwater sources that usually contain a low level of dissolved oxygen are characterised as anaerobic.

The water development department, the municipality said, has launched procedures for the aeration of the reservoir water while instructions have been given to clean the river immediately in order to reduce the smell.

It added that water analyses are taking place regularly and gave reassurances that there is no public health issue.

“Unfortunately, the phenomenon of water scarcity creates many problems, which will intensify,” the municipality said.

It added that it was the responsibility of everyone not to waste water.