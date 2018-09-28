No obstacle in Russia Cyprus relations, ambassador says

Moscow does not see any obstacle in its bilateral ties with Cyprus because of relations with any third country, the Russian ambassador said, considering the issue of its related public censure of ruling DISY leader Averof Neophytou closed.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Stanislav Osadchiy said Moscow considered the matter of Neophytou’s comments about Russia and Turkey relations closed.

“Our position is clear. We consider the matter closed. We do not see any obstacle in our bilateral dialogue with the Republic of Cyprus due to relations with any other third country, including Turkey,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Russian embassy issued a statement rapping the DISY leader after he said in an interview that Russia, perceived as a staunch supporter of Cyprus, was looking towards Turkey for political and energy reasons.

The DISY chief also reiterated his party’s position that Cyprus belonged to the West.

“Russia, which has been supportive towards Cyprus so far, has many more interests and is eying Turkey, not only for political but also for energy reasons,” Neophytou told Phileleftheros.

He said it was logical for them to look after their national interests and no country would support another instead of them.

“When we understand this we will make better analyses and see things better,” he said. “So, I don’t see that the USA suddenly fell in love with Cyprus. On one hand, they don’t want an increase in Russian influence in our neighbourhood and on the other they want development of the Eastern Mediterranean basin’s energy resources.”

Moscow’s reaction came a day later, through a news release in which it reiterated that its long-standing stance on Cyprus had not changed.

“Moreover, our contacts with Ankara can play into the hands of Cypriots, since they make it possible to bring this position directly to the Turkish leadership,” the embassy said. “Apparently, some partners of the Republic of Cyprus would like to drive a wedge between Russia and Cyprus in order to deter Russia in the Eastern Mediterranean region.”