No one raised two-state solution, FM says

No one has raised the two-state solution with the Greek Cypriot side as an alternative solution for the settlement of the Cyprus problem, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told the Cyprus News Agency.

Asked to comment on reports, Christodoulides said that during his meetings in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, such an issue was not raised by any party.

Kathimerini newspaper reported that the key aim of the Turkish side during its contacts in New York was to get the message through that it was time for a new settlement model, that of two states.

When the last round of talks broke down in Crans-Montana, Switzerland last year, Ankara had said it was time to look outside the UN framework for a solution.

Recent reports say Turkey is currently making targeted attempts to change the basis of the negotiations, seeking a confederal instead of a federal solution. The Turkish Cypriots also want a fixed timetable.