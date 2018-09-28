President tells UNSC ready to talk on basis of Guterres framework

President Nicos Anastasiades stressed to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council overnight on Thursday that he is ready to engage in a dialogue for a solution to the Cyprus problem from where it left off in July 2017 at Crans Montana, given that there will be adequate preparation.

The President, in New York for the UN General Assembly, hosted a working lunch for the five Permanent Representatives.

The President made it clear that a solution should be based on the UN Resolutions and the Guterres Framework as it was tabled in Crans Montana. Speaking to the press after the meeting, he said he held a productive discussion and that he made it clear that there needs to be efficient preparation before the resumption of the talks to avoid a failure that perhaps will give the opportunity to some to present “different plans”.

He added that he briefed the Permanent Representatives that there are still important differences that need to be addressed, such as the withdrawal of the map by the Turkish Cypriot side.

Replying to a question about his expectations of the meeting he is set to have with UNSG on Friday, Anastasiades said that he will convey once again his determination for the resumption of the talks and also the need to have a climate without any violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, so as to avoid any circumstances which will not lead to a dialogue, but probably to deadlock.

Replying to another question, he said that he is ready to elaborate some ideas to the UNSG but advised to be patient.

Asked if there is information that the Turkish side is promoting an alternative solution outside the framework, he referred to public statements made by Turkish officials.

According to a diplomatic source, the discussion with the P5 focused on the Cyprus negotiations and the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus. The same source said that the President was satisfied with the approach of the P5 regarding the presence of Unficyp.