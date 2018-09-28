Third round for “Life Changing Ideas”

The successful series of talks, which has already been attended by 1,200+ managers and executives of Cyprus, returns with six more inspired speeches

The University of Nicosia, Globaltraining and Hellenic Bank presented at the event, mainly to representatives of human resources of major organisations in Cyprus, the third round of the innovative Life Changing Ideas series, supported by OPAP Cyprus and Wargaming. The series hosts distinguished thinkers, managers and celebrities in the field of management, entrepreneurship, marketing and communication, who share their ideas, experiences and practices through dynamic and interactive speeches where attendees have the opportunity to submit questions.

The two previous series were attended by more than 1,200 business executives and executives, as well as company directors and directors of private and semi-governmental organisations, from 100 organisations (banks, auditing firms, IT companies, retailers, etc.) in Cyprus. Presenting the new cycle of successful speech series, Life Changing Ideas coordinator Maro Ftellecha pointed out that “the series offers valuable insights and ideas and analyses the latest and most innovative international practices that are particularly useful for company executives, and are an inspiration for the new generation of managers.”

Peter Economides launches the third round of international branding on October 18, which will analyse the enormous changes made by technology in his field. In November, a series of lectures will host Rachel Maguire from the Institute for the Future (IFTF), who will talk about a widely-read paper from the institute, which attracted the attention of the international press. This document explores which work and skills will be needed over the next ten years, given the advancement of digital technology, robots and artificial intelligence.

In January 2019, the distinguished professor of finance at London Business School, Elias Papaioannou, will present his research on crises, institutions and economic development of countries, with particular reference to Cyprus and Greece. The series continues in February with a speech by Spanish physician Angel Durantez, who will talk about the science of anti-aging. In April, the international guru of management and innovation, Julian Birkinshaw, will be hosted, who has been included on the Thinkers50 list three times, and will talk about his homonymous book “Becoming a better boss”. The third round of the series of talks ends in May 2019 with the well-known communicators Yannis Louli and Yannis Dimakis, who through an exciting dialogue will analyse the challenges of yesterday’s and today’s communication.

The Life Changing Ideas talks are open to the general public and organised at Cine Studio at the University of Nicosia between 6pm and 9pm. For more information, call 77-778030 and buy tickets at the relevant website: www.ideas.unic.ac.cy. Seats are limited.