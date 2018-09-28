Three people arrested after 24kg of drugs found in Paphos

Three people were arrested by the Drugs Squad after drugs were found, considered to be for supplying others.

According to the police a check of the bags of a 30-year-old woman arriving at Paphos airport from Athens found 24.8kg of cannabis in them.

The Drugs Squad (YKAN) were on the scene after receiving a tip off that the woman was planning to bring drugs into Cyprus through the airport and was believed to then be planning to hand them over to someone staying in a hotel in Nicosia.

In the second incident, YKAN officers had put a rural area of Peyia under watch where a plastic container with 18 bags with a total of 504g of cannabis had been buried.

When the area was approached by two 20-year-olds from Britain, one got out of their car and went to dig up the drugs at which point he was arrested.

A body search found that he was also carrying 84g of cannabis.

The second man tried to flee but police gave chase and arrested him.

A small amount of cannabis was also found in the car.