Union asks for postponement of all-day schools citing staffing problems

Primary education teachers’ union, Poed on Friday called for a postponement in the operation of all-day schools that are set to begin operating next week, until the education ministry is ready with arrangements as to staffing.

The union sent a letter to the education ministry expressing their concerns over the delay in appointing staff to work in the all-day schools as they are set to open on October 2.

It suggests the ministry postpone the opening of those schools for as long as it takes, “in order to ensure both their smooth start and safety and health issues.”

Taking into consideration that next Monday is a public holiday, teachers said, the management of the 130 primary schools, 58 kindergartens and seven special schools, that will operate as all-day schools, had either not been informed yet as to the names of the teachers who will be appointed or had only been informed on Friday.

“This makes it difficult to prepare the programme, even for the first few days,” Poed said, adding that it has been raising the issue of the functioning of the optional all-day schools “to be discussed in depth” for four years now.

Despite the steps that have been taken, the union said it continues to believe that re-evaluation and review are of the utmost importance on the basis of teaching criteria for the institution.

Teachers of all-day schools are appointed on contracts and work in the afternoons, after schools close for the day. All day schools operate between October and May. During the afternoon timetable, teachers assist pupils with homework, supportive teaching but also teach subjects such as English, information technology, art and design, music and physical education.