A day full of song in Nicosia

Duo Viviana Yiannaki, a soprano of Cypriot descent, and Argentinian-Italian musician Mariano Gil will come over to our shores in October for a guitar seminar and tango concert.

The free seminar, which will take place on October 7 at the Modern Conservatory of Cyprus from 11am until 1pm, will give all guitar lovers the chance to learn from two passionate musicians.

Although those attending the seminar will surely see the two musicians in action, it will not compare to the tango concert they will perform in the evening at Sarah’s Jazz Club at 8.30pm.

Sharing a passion for music and motivated by the music tradition of their countries, the musicians promise to set the scene for a night full of passion and rhythm.

The collaboration of the two talented artists has yielded a presentation of Medieval Cypriot songs, songs of the Hellenic world and, of course, Argentinian tango – even as contemporary music development is showcased by modern composers, such as, C Domeniconi, A Piazzolla, R Dyens and M Gil.

Guitar Seminar

Seminar with Vivianna Giannaki and Mariano Gil. October 7. Modern Conservator of Nicosia, Glifadas 20, Strovolos, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. Free. Tel: 22-769532

Tango Concert

Concert with Vivianna Giannaki and Mariano Gil. October 7. Sarah’s Jazz Club, 35 Xanthis Xenierou Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 9-147711