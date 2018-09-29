A day full of song in Nicosia

September 29th, 2018 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

A day full of song in Nicosia

Duo Viviana Yiannaki, a soprano of Cypriot descent, and Argentinian-Italian musician Mariano Gil will come over to our shores in October for a guitar seminar and tango concert.

The free seminar, which will take place on October 7 at the Modern Conservatory of Cyprus from 11am until 1pm, will give all guitar lovers the chance to learn from two passionate musicians.

Although those attending the seminar will surely see the two musicians in action, it will not compare to the tango concert they will perform in the evening at Sarah’s Jazz Club at 8.30pm.
Sharing a passion for music and motivated by the music tradition of their countries, the musicians promise to set the scene for a night full of passion and rhythm.

The collaboration of the two talented artists has yielded a presentation of Medieval Cypriot songs, songs of the Hellenic world and, of course, Argentinian tango – even as contemporary music development is showcased by modern composers, such as, C Domeniconi, A Piazzolla, R Dyens and M Gil.

Guitar Seminar
Seminar with Vivianna Giannaki and Mariano Gil. October 7. Modern Conservator of Nicosia, Glifadas 20, Strovolos, Nicosia. 11am-1pm. Free. Tel: 22-769532

Tango Concert
Concert with Vivianna Giannaki and Mariano Gil. October 7. Sarah’s Jazz Club, 35 Xanthis Xenierou Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 9-147711

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close