A minute with Michelle Massoura Jewellery Designer

Where do you live?

I live in the city centre with my love.

Best childhood memory?

Raiding my mum’s jewellery box and trying on her jewellery.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I like going to Skinny Fox and ordering one of their salads. I try avoiding dairy so I would never eat things like pizza.

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee with a dash of coconut milk.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am definitely a night person. The perfect night would involve a glass of Whispering Angel rosé wine and hanging out with my friends.

Best book ever read?

Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins, it’s a book that can help change your life and teaches you how to master your emotions and master your own destiny.

Favourite film of all time?

It changes based on the season, but if I had to choose it would be something featuring Julia Roberts.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

Favourite holiday was a trip to Shanghai, the culture and the skyline are so unique. My dream trip is somewhere exotic like Bora Bora or the Maldives.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Anything that puts me in a good mood.

What is always in your fridge?

Sparkling water!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I love living in the city and I think my dream house is the one I am currently living in, because it’s filled with love and candles.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

It would definitely be Elizabeth Taylor to talk over her extensive and super valuable jewellery collection. Her book My Love Affair with Jewellery is one of my favourites.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Throw my phone away, eat all the chocolate and enjoy every minute of it.

What is your greatest fear?

Living a life in fear and not reaching my full potential.

Tell me a joke…

‘I have enough jewellery’ – said no one ever!