September 29th, 2018

Akinci discussed talks prospects with Guterres

United Nations Secretary  General Antonio Guterres on Friday met with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci with whom he exchanged views on the prospects for renewed Cyprus talks.

A statement issued by the UN after the meeting said: “the Secretary-General and Mr. Akıncı exchanged views regarding the prospects for renewed talks on the Cyprus issue since the closure of the Conference on Cyprus in July 2017.”

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier on the same day, the UNSG met with President  Nicos Anastasiades.

