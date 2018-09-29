Havana oh na na

Come Tuesday, hips will swing during a night full of Cuban dancing and music with instructors from the London based dance school Havana Londres.

Even if you have never tried the Salsa before, don’t worry, the event will be about experiencing the culture behind the dance, feeling the music and just having fun.

Things will warm-up at 6pm at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia with a class for beginners. Dancers will learn the basic steps so they will feel more confident to dance the rest of the night away. Then, from 6.30pm onwards everyone can join in with Cuban social dancing and more, including dance shows and animations from the founder of Havana Londres Danielle Satsias together with the rest of her gang and dance shows from local dance school Chapeando Cyprus. Also from 9pm until 11pm, DJ Chico Marios Louizou will play the best Cuban vibes around.

Satsias set up the dance school together with Nikola Medic in May 2011. They have taught at some of the biggest events and congresses across the UK and Europe, while continuing to run their own classes and courses in London.

The school consists of a group of advanced dancers and friends, who train, rehearse and help teach together to spread the Havana vibes and sounds.

According to the founders to the dance school “our crew has transformed the London Cuban salsa scene with their energy and good vibes and have taken rueda in the UK to a whole new level.”

Now the dance crew is ready to bring those good vibes to the street of Nicosia, so get your dancing hips ready.

Havana Londres presents A Night of Cuba in Old Nicosia

A night of Cuban dancing and sounds. October 2. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 6pm-11pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157