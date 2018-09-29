Our View: So-called dialogue and consensus always favours the unions

THE CAPITULATION of the government to the teaching unions was completed this week, although the agreement finally reached was presented as a compromise. At the start of the week, apart from the second agreement reached by the government and the unions, which the latter subsequently rejected, there were three more compromise proposals for unions to choose from – one from Sek union, one from Diko and one from the Confederation of Parents’ Associations.

To say that the dispute degenerated into a joke would be putting it very mildly, as government spinelessness turned it into a long-running farce that ended with the unions being offered an a la carte menu of compromise proposals. While the government weakly argued that these had no validity the unions, reportedly, chose a combination of the Sek and Parents proposals. In the end, the government even agreed to the teachers being credited, in the next school year, with the extra 45 minutes of teaching they will do every week. It had flatly ruled out the credits, but eventually gave in.

So now, there will be negotiations between the ministerial committee and the union bosses on a range of issues including the reduction of teaching periods, but there is only ever one winner in these negotiations and it is never the politicians. After the cowardice displayed by the government over the last three months, there is not a chance in a million, it would implement the decision it took on July 4. If it sticks to its guns, the unions will walk out, threaten a strike and everyone, including the government, would be begging them to return to the negotiations, for the sake of public education. They will be granted a few more privileges for the sake of consensus.

So-called dialogue and consensus always favours the unions, which is why the teaching unions made such a big issue out of the July 4, decision. The government announced it without engaging in a dialogue with the teachers and in public education no decision can be taken without it first being discussed with the unions and approval being given. Public education is of a poor standard because it was set up by unions, with the complicity of spineless politicians, to serve teachers whose sole interest was to secure maximum pay for minimum work; this also meant more teaching jobs were created. The interests of the children were always of secondary importance.

This is what we have achieved in public education through dialogue and the misguided pursuit of consensus. The same applies to the entire public sector – doctors, nurses, civil servants always get what they want through dialogue. And in the unlikely event the government is not amenable to their demands, the mere threat of strike brings it into line.