Pompeo says solution would bring peace and prosperity to all Cypriots 

September 29th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

The United States continues to support Cypriot-led, UN-facilitated efforts to reunify the island as a bizonal, bicommunal federation and believes a solution to the island’s division would bring peace and prosperity to all Cypriots, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.
In a message on the occasion of the Cyprus Independence Day on October 1, Pompeo offered congratulations to the Cypriot people and best wishes for the celebrations.

“The bonds of friendship between the Republic of Cyprus and the United States are strong. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation in expanding our bilateral commercial ties, combatting terrorism, improving maritime security, and promoting regional stability,” the message said.

