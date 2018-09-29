Second kidnapping suspect remanded

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the abduction of two boys, 11, from a Larnaca school on Tuesday, has been remanded in custody for two days.

The man, who works as a nurse, is suspected of attempting to convince a doctor to lie to police that he had been treating the main suspect, 35, in the case. He was arrested on Friday.

He is also suspected of illegally providing the 35-year-old with sedatives that were used to subdue the two boys.

On Saturday, police said they had finished examining a computer found at the 35-year-old’s flat but did not find anything incriminating.

The suspected kidnapper was arrested at his flat in the Kamares area around seven hours after the boys went missing from school early on Tuesday.

The kidnapper pretended to be a new teacher at the school and asked a group of boys for help to carry some books. The two boys, who are friends, volunteered.

The boys were found unharmed but dazed and confused. It later emerged that they had been given sedatives in lemonade to keep them quiet.