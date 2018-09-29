Second kidnapping suspect remanded

September 29th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 0 comments

Second kidnapping suspect remanded

Police outside the school on Tuesday (CNA)

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the abduction of two boys, 11, from a Larnaca school on Tuesday, has been remanded in custody for two days.

The man, who works as a nurse, is suspected of attempting to convince a doctor to lie to police that he had been treating the main suspect, 35, in the case. He was arrested on Friday.

He is also suspected of illegally providing the 35-year-old with sedatives that were used to subdue the two boys.

On Saturday, police said they had finished examining a computer found at the 35-year-old’s flat but did not find anything incriminating.

The suspected kidnapper was arrested at his flat in the Kamares area around seven hours after the boys went missing from school early on Tuesday.

The kidnapper pretended to be a new teacher at the school and asked a group of boys for help to carry some books. The two boys, who are friends, volunteered.

The boys were found unharmed but dazed and confused. It later emerged that they had been given sedatives in lemonade to keep them quiet.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close