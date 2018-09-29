Tspiras addresses Cyprus issue in UN assembly speech

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly

Greek Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras expressed his country’s full support to a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem, based on UN decisions.
Addressing the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Tsipras said the solution should be based on the UN Secretary-General’s framework, and placed the Cyprus issue in the framework of the geostrategic developments in the region.

Tsipras referred to the challenges in the region, noting that Greece has maintained a policy of defending its sovereign rights and interests, while at the same time, along with Cyprus, it has chosen to become a European pylon of peace, security and stability in the region.

