Turbulent Apoel take on AEK in Super Cup

There no football league games this weekend as the Cyprus Football Association in all its wisdom decided to stage the Super Cup clash between champions Apoel and cup winners AEK 19.00 on Saturday evening.

The game, that is to be played at the neutral Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca, is not expected to attract much interest with a couple of thousand fans attending the game.

Apoel are currently a team in turmoil following their drubbing by Doxa Katokopias last week in the league. It will most probably be Giorgos Kosti’s third and final game in charge of the side, less than two weeks after being appointed to the post. Apoel’s president is already scouring Europe in search of a suitable manager for this precarious position.

The champions, who have won this trophy 13 times, are expected to field a totally different side from the one that lost to Doxa with a number of fringe players given the chance to prove themselves.

Romo should replace Boy Waterman in goal while midfielders Savvas Gentzoglou and Juan Cascini along with Hungarian striker Norbert Balogh also feature in the starting lineup. There should also be a recall to the starting eleven for Giorgos Merkis and Stathis Aloneftis.

AEK’s coach Andoni Iraola is expected to rest a number of players in view of his teams Europa League tie away to Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday.

Ivan Triskovski, ever present in all of AEK’s domestic and European games will sit this game out with French striker Florian Taulemmeuse taking his place to regain fitness following his gradual return from injury. Jaon Thomas and Facundo Garcia should both start in midfield while Onisiforos Roushias and Jean Luc are all vying for a place in the starting lineup.

AEK have never won the Super Cup before, and on the two occasions (1996 & 2004) that they competed for it they lost to Apoel giving them an extra incentive to lift the trophy at the third attempt.