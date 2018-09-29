Wins for Man City, Spurs and Arsenal

MANCHESTER CITY 2 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION 0

A stunning Sergio Aguero goal capped Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola’s champions served further notice that they will again be the side to beat in the Premier League this season. Although City had lost their previous home game to Lyon in the Champions League, there was never much chance of a repeat against a Brighton side who have never beaten them away. City have now dropped just four points from their past 39 in the league.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with a simple tap-in for his fourth goal of the season after excellent work from Leroy Sane on the left. Sterling was also involved in City’s second, exchanging a superb one-two with Aguero after the Argentine had burst forward from the halfway line, beating three players on his way.

Aguero kept his cool to slot home for the win that returned City to the top of the table ahead of the late kickoff between Chelsea and Liverpool.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at bottom club Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Kane opened the scoring in the 25th minute, rising well to angle home a header from the familiar source of a pinpoint Kieran Trippier corner.

Nine minutes later the England international doubled the lead, this time from the penalty spot after Danny Rose went down under a challenge from Florent Hadergjonaj.

Huddersfield striker Laurent Depoitre rattled the woodwork with a volley just before the break and Terriers’ substitute Isaac Mbenza brought a fine save out of Paulo Gazzaniga but Spurs saw out the game with relative ease.

ARSENAL 2 WATFORD 0

A late own-goal from Watford’s Craig Cathcart and a Mesut Ozil strike two minutes later gave Arsenal a 2-0 win at the Emirates on Saturday that sent them above the Hornets in the Premier League table.

Watford had created numerous chances throughout the match before defender Cathcart inadvertently flicked the ball into his own net in the 81st minute while trying to prevent Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette from collecting and shooting right in front of the goalpost.

Two minutes later, the Frenchman sent a low pass across the face of goal to the far post, where German midfielder Mesut Ozil sidefooted in an easy goal to double the lead to 2-0, a score that flattered the home side after an even, open and attacking match.

Watford had beaten Arsenal twice in their previous three Premier League meetings but were unable to extend that run. The loss sees them drop to sixth in the league table, swapping places with the Gunners who climbed one spot to fifth.

NEWCASTLE UNITED 0 LEICESTER CITY 2

Newcastle United remained rooted in the relegation zone after a goal in each half by Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire gave Leicester City a well-deserved away win in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Newcastle have now lost their opening four home games of the season for the first time and stayed 18th on two points from seven matches, ahead of 19th-placed Cardiff and bottom team Huddersfield on goal difference.

The outcome is likely to pile more pressure on Magpies manager Rafa Benitez and worsen still further his relationship with the board, as his team look destined to face another tough relegation battle, with the squad lacking any bite up front while conceding soft goals at the other end.

EVERTON 3 FULHAM 0

Gylfi Sigurdsson was quickly transformed from villain into hero as he struck twice to inspire Everton to their customary home win, 3-0, against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Icelander curled a superb 56th-minute effort four minutes after he had smashed a penalty against the bar following the award of a dubious spot kick for Denis Odoi’s innocuous shove on Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sigurdsson, who had never before missed a penalty in the Premier League, quickly made amends before substitute Cenk Tosun, an effective replacement for Calvert-Lewin, headed home Theo Walcott’s 66th-minute cross at the far post.

Following Everton’s poor first-half performance with Ryan Sessegnon coming closest to breaking the deadlock for Fulham when he hit the bar, Sigurdsson side-footed the Toffees’ third goal in the 89th minute, ensuring the Londoners did not get a sniff of their first-ever league win at Goodison.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 2 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Substitute Ivan Cavaleiro swept home a superb goal two minutes after coming on and Jonny Castro added a second as Wolverhampton Wanderers beat struggling Southampton 2-0 in their Premier League clash at Molineux on Saturday.

Despite newcomers Wolves enjoying a fine start to the season and Southampton hovering just above the drop zone, the two sides cancelled each other out for much of the game, and it took some individual brilliance from Wolves winger Adama Traore to break the deadlock.

Brought on for Helder Costa early in the second half, Traore used his blistering pace and trickery to attack down the right before crossing to Raul Jimenez, who set up Cavaleiro to sweep the ball home in the 79th minute.

Castro wrapped up the three points for Wolves when he coolly collected Matt Doherty’s pass in the box and slotted it between the legs of Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy to condemn the Saints to their fourth loss in their opening seven games.