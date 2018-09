In Sunday’s Mail on the front page this item of news: Angelos Sophocleous was sacked as assistant editor from Durham’s University Journal ‘Critique’ and forced to resign as head of the University’s free speech society ‘Humanist Student’ because of a tweet. I burst out laughing when I saw what brought these severe repercussions on his head: ‘Women don’t have penises’ he tweeted….

Huh??? Wow, that is really libellous!

Marion Pnevmatikou, Ayios Tychonas