‘Crossing point can’t be opened by one side only’

A crossing point in Dherynia cannot be opened by one side only, an informed source told the Cyprus News Agency on Sunday as the Turkish Cypriot side has yet to meet agreed obligations.

In the last few days the Turkish Cypriot press has reported that it will open the crossing point on Monday, but to do so needs the consent of both sides.

However the same source said that a Turkish guardpost in the region needs to be removed befre the crossing point can open.

“If they move the guardpost, then the crossing point could open tomorrow,” the same source told CNA.

Unficyp said on Friday that neither side has informed it that they were ready to open the checkpoint, a position it reiterated on Sunday.

Mayor of Dherynia Andros Karayiannis told CNA that the Greek Cypriot side has been ready for months and all relevant work had been completed in the buffer zone.

He said in the last few days a lot of activity had been taking place at the site and he expected the work on the Turkish Cypriot side to be finished on Monday.