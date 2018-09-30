Father and son arrested in north

A father and son were arrested on Saturday evening by authorities in the north in the Strovilia area on charged of having illegally entered a military zone.

According to the police, shortly before 7pm on Saturday the Dherynia station received a call from a woman in Sotira who said that two hours previously her 25-year-old son had called her and said that he and his 47-year-old father had been arrested in the north.

They had travelled to the north to see the house of the 25-year-old’s grandmother but their car, they were informed, has passed into a closed military area.

The two are both said to be well but will be kept in custody until Monday when they will be taken before a ‘court’.