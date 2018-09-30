Hamilton wins in Russia to go 50 points clear

The victory was a landmark 70th for Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, who is well on his way to a fifth world title

Valtteri Bottas moved aside to let Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton win the Russian Grand Prix and surge 50 points clear in the Formula One championship on Sunday with five races remaining.

The victory was a landmark 70th for the Briton, who is well on his way to a fifth title and is now 21 wins behind the all-time record of 91 held by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton’s closest rival Sebastian Vettel finished third for Ferrari with Bottas, who led from pole position but was told to let Hamilton through after 25 of the 53 laps, taking second place.

Champions Mercedes remain unbeaten in Russia, Sunday being their fifth win in Sochi since the Olympic Park circuit first appeared on the calendar in 2014. Hamilton has now won eight races this season.

