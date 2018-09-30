Larnaca beaches to be upgraded

Beaches in Larnaca are to be improved with open air gyms, children’s play areas and courts for volleyball and tennis, the Tourist Development Agency (Etap) of Larnaca said on Sunday.

In a written statement, Etap said that the summer season that has just ended was crowned a success “because our efforts along with the local authorities were to ensure foreign and local visitors enjoyed beaches with clean water, sand and atmosphere, safe seas and organised infrastructure”.

Preparations are already underway to improve facilities for the 2019 season, with the aim of giving visitors a different experience. The improvements and better beach facilities will be seen in Larnaca, Pervolia, Oroklini and Pyla.

The aim, Etap said, is to give beach visitors “something extra” over swimming and sunbathing.