A man separated from his wife tried to snatch their young baby from her and flee, it was reported on Sunday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the incident happened in Strovolos, Nicosia and the man also hit his wife, who he is separated from.

Police reportedly found the man and the child at his sister’s home, from where the child was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The mother and the baby are undergoing medical tests at the hospital.