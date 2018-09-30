More migrants found in Limnitis (updated)

Thirty three migrants – 25 men, two women and six children – were found walking between the villages of Limnitis and Pyrgos after having entered the Republic from the occupied areas on Sunday.

According to the police, the migrants had landed in the area by boat and were on foot when they were apprehended.

The police picked them up to take them to the police station in Polis Chrysochous were there details would be taken before being transferred to the migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

They were first spotted by members of the coast guard in international waters off the coast of Pyrgos. They landed earlier in the morning at a small harbour in occupied Morphou.

They are believed to have paid €3,200 each to be transported to Cyprus from Turkey.

The government has previously said that Cyprus has reached its limits concerning asylum seekers and has called for a holistic approach that includes an automatic mechanism for redistributing asylum seekers.

Most of the 15,000 people who have been granted or are seeking asylum in Cyprus are Syrian with a 40 per cent increase in applications in the first five months of this year alone.

Between 2002 and 2017, the island afforded international protection – asylum and subsidiary protection – to some 10,000 foreign nationals. There are 3,000 pending applications since last year plus a further 2,435 in 2018.